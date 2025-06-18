Afghan Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt in Kunduz



HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s stock market ended lower Wednesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 269.61 points, or 1.12 percent, to close at 23,710.69 points.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 100.48 points, or 1.16 percent, to end at 8,594.19 points. Additionally, the Hang Seng Tech Index slumped 77.44 points, or 1.46 percent, to 5,214.41 points.





The drop in these indices reflects a broader decline in the market, impacting various sectors. Investors continue to monitor economic indicators and market trends closely. The downturn in Hong Kong’s stock market is part of ongoing fluctuations affecting global markets.

