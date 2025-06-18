Hot News :

Afghan Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt in Kunduz

Kabbe South By-Election: Sezuni Takes Early Lead

Laos Warns of Flood Risk Amid Ongoing Rainfall

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index Closes 1.12% Lower Amid Market Decline

Laos and Thailand Enhance Collaboration to Combat Drug Trafficking Along Shared Border

Arms and Munitions Cache Discovered in Kunar Province

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index Closes 1.12% Lower Amid Market Decline

Share This Article:


HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s stock market ended lower Wednesday with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 269.61 points, or 1.12 percent, to close at 23,710.69 points.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 100.48 points, or 1.16 percent, to end at 8,594.19 points. Additionally, the Hang Seng Tech Index slumped 77.44 points, or 1.46 percent, to 5,214.41 points.



The drop in these indices reflects a broader decline in the market, impacting various sectors. Investors continue to monitor economic indicators and market trends closely. The downturn in Hong Kong’s stock market is part of ongoing fluctuations affecting global markets.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.