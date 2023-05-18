IG calls on community cooperation in busting criminals

Inspector General of the Namibian Police Force, Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo has called on the support of members of the community in Erongo to help fight and alleviate crime.

Shikongo during a recent meeting with the region’s business community held in Walvis Bay stressed that members of the force cannot fight crime without the assistance of community members who are on the ground and equipped with the relevant information to assist in the apprehension of criminals.

The IG was responding to concerns raised by some business people on the alleged sale and use of drugs at a Walvis Bay residence, which is well known by the community members.

“In order for the police to get this kind of information, we need intelligent sources of information. The fact that this drug house is known by everybody, it is just a matter of coming up with a strategy by the regional commander to put an end to this, even if it means getting assistance from the head office.”

The IG expressed concern with people who are harbouring drug dealers and users, but do not question or report the situation to the relevant authorities.

“The problem with community members is that they are complaining about drug users and the sale of it within the community, but these drugs are being used or sold by our children and family members and we do not do anything about it.

Parents or relatives need to pay more attention on the behaviours and mannerisms of people living in their homes and question when they notice something odd, such as having too much money,” he expressed.

The IG explained that Namibia was only known as a drug transit, however now it is becoming a consumer through the transnational organised crimes currently on the increase.

“Meaning most of the drugs that come into the country comes from different nations, through our borders, so we need to strengthen efforts in order to find the main source and once we catch them, we need to ensure that a stiffer punishment is given to these drug lords,” Shikongo urged.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency