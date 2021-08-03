IPC has achieved a lot within a short period of time: Itula

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has achieved a lot since its establishment last year, but much still needs to be done, party president Dr Panduleni Itula has said.

Itula made these remarks on Monday while speaking at the celebration of the party’s one-year anniversary in Windhoek.

He highlighted that three months after the party was launched, it managed to field candidates in all 121 constituencies, who went on to contest the 2020 regional council and local authority elections. The party managed to win seats in 37 out of the 57 councils across the country. Some party members are now also regional councillors and part of the National Council.

“We have seen within a short period of three months that when people are determined to remove oppression and suffering, they will always succeed in doing so. I am proud to be the chief patriot of the Independent Patriots for Change. I am proud to head the leadership that is determined to march forward to ensure that Namibians have a political home that is able to ensure a prosperous future of our people,” said Itula.

He added that many people joined the party because it provided them with hope, especially young people who truly believed in the party and continue to do so because they believe it will be the party that will form the next government in 2024.

“We have seen so many people opening their arms to welcome us because they have seen that the new dawn has arrived in Namibia. We are absolutely determined to make sure Namibians from all walks of life, from every ethnicity and all racial groupings, are welcome to share their ideas,” Itula stated.

He further added that Namibians who have never thought they will become politicians are now at the forefront of efforts to clean up corruption in their towns and villages.

Source: Namibia Press Agency