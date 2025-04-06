

Gaza: Israeli authorities banned two British parliamentarians from entering the country on the grounds that they were allegedly planning to spread “anti-Israel rhetoric,” the Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing the Israeli Population and Immigration Authority.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Labour MPs Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were banned from entering Israel after questioning revealed that the purpose of their visit was “to document Israeli security forces and spread hateful rhetoric against Israel,” the publication said, citing the authority.

As noted, during questioning by local law enforcement agencies, the British lawmakers claimed that they arrived in Israel together with two assistants as part of an official delegation from the British parliament. According to the newspaper, the politicians arrived in Israel from the English city of Luton.

At the same time, the publication emphasized that none of the Israeli departments confirmed the arrival of such a delegation.