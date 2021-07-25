Josef wins WBO Africa title in Port Elizabeth

Namibia’s flyweight boxer Immanuel ‘Imms’ Josef, was on Sunday crowned the new World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa champion after defeating Sihle Jelwana of South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

The Namibian boxer, who fights under the MTC Salute Boxing Academy stable, was competing for the vacant WBO Africa Flyweight title at the Nyasu Boxing Tournament held by the Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing Promoters Association in South Africa.

The Namibian boxer, who has a record of 16 fights; 11 wins, four defeats and one draw, added another win to his record by knocking out his opponent in the fifth round of their 10-round bout.

Josef started the fight on an attack mode, landing his left hook in most of the occasions he went on attack but everything crumbled for his opponent in the fifth round when the Namibian boxer made his intentions of claiming the vacant title clear.

With just 32 seconds left into the fifth round Josef’s left hook sent Jelwana to the canvas.

The South African boxer, who had a record of 17 fights with 11 wins and six losses going into the fight, added another loss to his name after referee Laizy Nainda counted him out in two minutes and 28 seconds of the fifth round.

In his interview after the fight, Josef said he did not travel to South Africa to holiday but to claim the vacant title.

“Let me thank the Almighty God for this victory and secondly credit should be given to my opponent who came to fight but I was just too good for him today because when I saw I was getting slow, I increased the tempo and he couldn’t handle it,” he said, adding that he is looking forward to defending his title but all will depend on what his promoter will decide in the coming months.

