Afghan Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt in Kunduz



Kongola: Swapo party candidate in the Kabbe South Constituency by-election, Raymond Kamwi Sezuni, took the lead in the by-election Wednesday morning. Preliminary results of the 19 polling stations from a total of 24 polling stations counted thus far, with over 1,200 votes cast, placed him ahead of Sydney Sitali Shamwazi of Independent Patriots for Change (IPC).





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Electoral Commission of Namibia’s Returning Officer for the constituency, Kahimbi Masule, informed that preliminary results showed the Swapo candidate in the lead. “Preliminary results show that Swapo is in the lead; however, we still need to verify the saved preliminary results from the tab, hard copy, and the uploaded ones, whether they tally,” he said.





Masule noted that some polling stations had successfully sent the hard copy of the results from their respective stations, while others were unable to due to network connectivity issues. Additionally, stations that required boat transport might only be able to deliver their results once they reach the collation center.





With a total of 3,509 registered voters in the constituency, less than 1,300 people managed to vote at the 19 polling stations. The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of former Constituency Councillor John Likando, who moved from the National Council to serve in the National Assembly.

