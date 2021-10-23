KBF to host boxing championship at Opuwo on Saturday

The Kunene Boxing Federation (KBF) executive will for the first time in five years host the regional amateur boxing championship at the VIP park in Opuwo on Saturday, where more than 15 fights are expected on the night.

The region, under the new leadership that was installed in June 2021 following the termination of the previous exco’s contracts, promised fireworks and transformation of the regional boxing governance.

KBF deputy chairperson Eerike Kanambunga confirmed the event to Nampa on Friday, stating that boxing in the region has been dormant and thus as new leadership, they promised to prioritise hosting big events in order to revive boxing in Kunene.

Kanambunga said Saturday’s event is also organised in line with the national calendar. The regional team will also be selected at the same event for the upcoming MTC Youth Games.

“More than six clubs affiliated to the KBF are expected to send at least six boxers to this event, including girls for those that have them in their camps,” he said.

Clubs affiliated to KBF are the Sesfontein Boxing Club, Khorixas Boxing Club, Kamanjab, Omaheke, Opuwo, Outjo and Okaserawe boxing clubs.

The event starts at 18h00, with tickets going for N.dollars 10 for children, N.dollars 30 for adults and N.dollars 100 for VIP seating.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency