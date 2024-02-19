KK Palace drops points in NWSFD title race after weekend showdown

OPUWO: North-West First Division (NWFD) football league favourites, KK Palace, over the weekend lost crucial points that would have widened their lead over second-placed Eleven Warriors FC, as more than 30 goals were scored in the NWFD. KK Palace, who appeared to be on track for the championship following a strong start to the season, were defeated by second-placed Eleven Warriors FC by a solitary goal at the Andimba Toivo ya Toivo sports field in Ondangwa on Saturday. The defeat has pushed KK Palace to 23 points after 11 games, with seven wins, two draws, and two defeats, while Eleven Warriors are on 21 points after six wins, three draws, and two losses. On Sunday, KK Palace defeated Touch and Go FC 3-1, while Eleven Warriors earned one point after being held to a 1-1 draw by the tenacious African Motto FC. Onambula United are third in the rankings with 21 points after drawing 0-0 against Golden Bigs FC on Saturday and defeating Young Chiefs 2-1 at Oshifo Sports Field on Sunday. Other results on Saturda y featured devastating defeats when 14 goals were scored in two games, including Outjo Football Academy's (OFA) 7-1 thriller against Oshikuku Young Stars, with relegation-threatened African Motto delivering a stunner by defeating Touch and Go FC 6-0. Khuse Lions FC maintained their consistency by defeating Young Chiefs FC 3-1, while Golden Bes FC also won 3-1 over Ongwendiva City FC in Outjo. On Sunday, African Motto FC, which was struggling after a poor start, earned a point at home against Eleven Warriors FC, while Khuse United drew 1-1 with Golden Bigs FC, and Golden Bees FC defeated Oshukuku Young Stars 3-0 at Etoshapoort Stadium to secure their place in the top four. After 11 matches played this season, KK Palace leads, followed by Eleven Warriors FC, Onambula United, Golden Bees, and Oshikuku Young Stars. Young Chiefs FC, which began on a strong note, is currently sixth, followed by Ongwediva City FC in seventh and Golden Bigs FC in eighth place. Khuse Lions, who were in relegation trouble last weeke nd, are currently ninth on the championship table, above OFA. African Motto FC and Touch and Go are in the relegation zone, with 11 points each. Source: The Namibia Press Agency