KOICA trains 29 Nigerian teachers on smart education in South Korea

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) said it would train twenty-nine teachers in South Korea on Smart education project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Teachers were drown from six states, namely Cross River, Bauchi, Anambra, Nasarawa, Kano and Ekiti reflecting the six-geo-political zones in the country.

NAN reports that the training which will last from July 29 to Aug. 19, 2023 is part of the activities of the Smart School Education project that was signed in 2021 between the two agencies.

Mr Son Sungil, Country Director of KOICA, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday that teachers play vital roles in the life of students and the success of the smart school project.

“This teacher training marks the 3rd in a series of training provided by KOICA for the Smart School Project.

“In December 2022, twenty (20) principals from Smart schools were trained in Korea, and another twenty (20) education stakeholders.

”This includes SUBEB chairman led by the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, on a Smart Education Study visit to Korea.

“Currently, the Korean government, through KOICA, is supporting 6 states out of the 36 states and the FCT where UBEC had built Smart Schools.

“The support includes training of teachers, principals, and education stakeholders, the creation of digital content for mathematics and science subjects for Primary 4 to 6 and Junior Secondary 1 to 3.

”Also the installation of content development studios in each of the 6 Smart Schools,” he said.

Sungil, noted that teachers were selected from the Smart schools based on their performance and will understudy Korea’s Smart School Education system and methodology.

However, on their return to Nigeria, they are expected to mentor Nigerian teachers on how smart schools operate.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria