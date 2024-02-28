  • February 29, 2024
Hot News :

ALERT: Tabling of National Budget 2024/25 underway in NA

Education receives largest chunk of national budget

Government clears N.dollars 1.4 billion legacy tax debts of public enterprises

Kunene Second Division continuing this weekend

Sports ministry receives N.dollars 206 million allocation in 2024/25 budget

NNOC withdraws coach from boxing delegation to Italy

Kunene Second Division continuing this weekend

Share This Article:

OPUWO: The Kunene Second Division Football League will resume this weekend with rounds five and six scheduled for Outjo, Kamanjab, Okaukuejo, and Khorixas, respectively, featuring 12 matchups. Following a brief hiatus last weekend for the burial of the late President Hage Geingob, the KFL will resume this weekend as Khaibasen FC faces newcomers !Ugab FC at the Etoshapoort Stadium in Outjo on Saturday. Young Eagles FC will host Sixty-Eleven FC at Okaukuejo, while Orlando Gariseb will face Kunene NamPol FC at the Herbert Conradie Stadium in Khorixas in a crucial game to avoid relegation. Robber Chanties FC, the league's current leaders, will face newcomers Okarindi Komutati FC at Herbert Conradie Stadium, aiming to secure maximum points and extend their winning streak to five games. On Saturday, Kamanjab will host two games, with Green Danger FC facing Pubs FC and Etosha United FC playing Khorixas Football Academy. On Sunday, Orlando Gariseb FC will meet Okarindi Komutati FC in Khorixas, while Young Eagles F C will face !Ugab FC at Okaukuejo. In the highly anticipated Sunday meeting between two long-standing rivals, Robber Chanties, who produced a 100 per cent starting record, will go toe-to-toe with last season's runner-up, Kunene NamPol FC at Khorixas's Herbert Conradie Stadium. Khaibasen FC will play Sixty-Eleven FC at Outjo's Etoshapoort Stadium, while Etosha United FC will face Pubs FC and Green Dangers FC will play Khorixas Football Academy in Kamanjab. Robber Chanties FC tops the log with 12 points after four games this season, having won all of them. Khaibasen FC is second with 10 points after two victories, a tie, and one defeat, followed by Green Dangers with seven points and Khorixas Football Academy in fourth place with six points. Young Eagles FC and Okarindi Komutati FC are the other teams with six points, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. Etosha United FC is in seventh place with five points, one win, two draws, and one defeat in four games. !Ugab FC, Kunene Nampol FC, and Sixty-Eleven FC al l have four points, with one victory, one tie, and two losses apiece. Pubs FC and Orlando Gariseb are in the relegation zone, with three and one point, respectively. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.