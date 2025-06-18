Afghan Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt in Kunduz

Hot News :

Vientiane: The weather bureau of Laos has warned that continued rainfall in many parts of the country may cause floods and landslides, while water levels in rivers keep rising.



According to Namibia Press Agency, heavy and light rains are forecast across Laos from June 16 to 22. Residents, especially in the northern and central provinces, are advised to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures, as persistent rainfall over several days could trigger severe weather-related hazards.



A report from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on Wednesday indicated that the river level in southern Laos’ Savannakhet province reached 15.70 meters on Tuesday, surpassing the danger level of 15 meters.



Lao authorities are advising people in low-lying areas to prepare to move their belongings to a safer place.



In northern Laos’ Phongsaly province, heavy rain over the past few days caused rivers to burst their banks and flood houses and farmland on June 16.



The weather bureau has urged the public to stay prepared for extreme weather conditions and to closely monitor official forecasts.

