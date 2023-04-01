Male body found dumped in pit latrine at Otjiwarongo

The lifeless body of an adult man was on Saturday morning found dumped in a pit latrine at the Otjiwarongo's Tsaraxa Aibes informal area.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Unit Commander for Community Affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the deceased is yet to be identified, as no identity documents were found on him.

The body was found with visible fresh wounds on the head, showing as if he had beaten to death with unknown objects, Mbeha said.

“We are now therefore calling on members of the general public missing a male relative to contact the Otjiwarongo Police Station,” she said.

A case of murder has been opened in connection with the matter and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency