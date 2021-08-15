Man arrested for transporting cattle without permit

A 59-year-old man was arrested at Nkurenkuru in the Kavango West Region on Friday for transporting seven cattle without a transportation permit.

According to the weekend incidents report issued by the Namibian Police on Sunday, the arrest happened at 11h50 at the Nkurenkuru veterinary office.

It is alleged that the suspect was transporting seven cattle valued at N.dollars 60 000 from the Tsumkwe area to Nkurenkuru.

He was arrested and is expected to appear in the Kahenge Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency