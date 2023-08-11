Man dies in accident on Okahandja-Karibib road

The Otjozondjupa police have launched a culpable homicide investigation after a man navigating a towed vehicle died in a collision on the Okahandja-Karibib road on Thursday.

The Namibian Police Force’s head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa in an interview the deceased was identified as Albert Hiskia, whose age was yet to be established.

The accident occurred around 16h12, approximately 40 kilometres west of Okahandja.

The Toyota pick-up was being towed by another pick-up when the driver of the leading vehicle allegedly lost control because the towing material they were using, malfunctioned while the vehicles were in motion.

“Both vehicles then overturned after hitting the shoulder portions of the road near a bridge,” said Mbeha.

The four occupants of the leading vehicle, including the 46-year-old male driver, survived with slight to serious injuries.

Hiskia, who was alone in the car that was being towed, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Okahandja State Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, said Mbeha.

His next of kin have been informed of his death and investigations into the matter continue.

