Mboma and Masilingi progress to 200m final

Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, Namibia’s 200 metre (m) female sprinters, made it to the final of their event after running personal bests at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The two spectacular runners progressed to the semi-finals of the 200m after stunning performances in their heats Monday morning, where Mboma ran 22.11 seconds – a new national record and the Under-20 world record, and Masilingi ran a new personal best of 22.63 seconds.

They improved once again on their performance in the semi-finals Monday afternoon to reach the final.

Mboma, who competed in heat two of the event, again came from behind to finish just behind Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica who ran a personal best of 21.66 seconds, while Mboma ran the second fastest time from all three heats at 21.97 seconds.

Mboma’s time was once more a new Namibian national record in 200m and the Under-20 world record.

Meanwhile Masilingi, who competed in heat one of the semi-finals, finished second with a new personal best of 22.40 seconds just behind 2020 Olympic Games 100m Jamaican silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who won that heat with a time of 22.13 seconds.

Their coach Henk Botha told Nampa in an interview after the race Monday that it is an honour for any athlete to be in the final of the event at the Olympics.

“We are just out of this world with excitement. We will now have an early, good night’s rest and start with our preparations for the final tomorrow. All these achievements are because of the good support we have received from the Namibian people,” said Botha, who added that they are now looking forward to the girls doing their best in the final.

The 200m final is set for Tuesday at 14h50, local time.

Source: Namibia Press Agency