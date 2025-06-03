Ministry of Health Commissions 36 New Ambulances for Nationwide Deployment



Windhoek: The Ministry of Health and Social Services unveiled 36 new ambulances, worth N.dollars 32 million, at a commissioning event in Windhoek. The acquisition is set to benefit all 14 regions, marking a significant step towards improving emergency medical services across the country.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Minister of Health Dr Esperance Luvindao highlighted the ministry’s dedication to equitable healthcare during the event. She stated that the procurement of these ambulances is part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing health outcomes by bolstering infrastructure, supporting health workers, and improving emergency services.

Dr Luvindao also announced plans for the future procurement of ‘smart ambulances,’ which will feature advanced technologies to transform emergency care. These include 5G connectivity for real-time data transmission, AI-assisted diagnostics and monitoring, augmented reality for accessing medical histories, and comprehensive telemedicine capabilities.

However, the min

ister noted that acquiring these technologically advanced ambulances is only the first step. Dr Luvindao emphasized the need for proper maintenance and efficient use of these vital resources, urging regional health directors and medical professionals to manage the equipment with professionalism and care.

The minister concluded by stressing the importance of accountability in maintaining these life-saving vehicles, calling on all involved parties to handle the ambulances with dedication to ensure a sustainable emergency response service.