Moroccan Parliament confirms presence at 147th IUP General Assembly in Luanda

The Presidents of the House of Councillors, Naam Miyara, and of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco, Rachid Talbi Alami, confirmed on Tuesday in Rabat capital city of Morocco their presence at the 147th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), to be held in October in Luanda.

The two officials confirmed their presence at the event which will bring together more than a thousand parliamentarians of the world, during the meeting they had with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Angola, Carolina Cerqueira.

According to them, this is an opportunity to reaffirm the strengthening of cooperation with Angola in the parliamentary field, as well as the role of parliaments in the development process related to the pacification of Africa, in particular, and the world in general, in light of the world parliamentary agenda.

On her turn, the Angolan parliamentary leader, Carolina Cerqueira, took advantage of the two meetings to discuss parliamentary, political, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Carolina Cerqueira conveyed to the Moroccan officials detailed information on the social and economic situation in Angola, as well as on the actions of the Angolan Head of State regarding the pacification of the Great Lakes region and the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

She reported on the steps already taken to hold the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

It is recalled that Angola assumed the holding of the 147th General Assembly, in October of this year, in Luanda, during the 146th that took place in March this year, in Manama, capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the event, the parliamentarians analyzed the organization's strategies to fight climate change, accountability at all levels and to put the speeches into practice.

The strengthening of climate legislation to reduce carbon emissions and support for a clean energy transition was also on the agenda.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is made up of 178 national parliaments and 12 regional assemblies. It is currently the main parliamentary interlocutor for the United Nations.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)