MTC Urges Public-Private Partnerships to Boost Youth Internship Opportunities

Windhoek: Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) has called on public and private institutions to collaborate in enhancing opportunities for young Namibians through the Namibia National Internship Programme (NNIP). The initiative, launched in 2019, seeks to provide paid internship placements to tertiary students and graduates, offering them practical work experience, mentorship, and industry exposure to facilitate their entry into the labor market.

According to Namibia Press Agency, MTC's Chief Brand, Marketing, Communications, and Sustainability Officer, Tim Ekandjo, announced the company's commitment of N.dollars 2 million annually towards the programme. This effort has transformed the initiative into a national collaborative platform involving universities, vocational training centers, public institutions, and private sector partners. The programme has supported hundreds of students across over 40 disciplines, including geology, welding, logistics, environmental health science, and animal health science.

In 2025, the programme successfully placed 332 interns from institutions such as the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), University of Namibia (UNAM), Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT), International University of Management (IUM), and Namibia Training Authority-affiliated centers. Interns receive monthly stipends of N.dollars 3 000 for three-month placements and N.dollars 1 500 for six-month placements, helping them manage basic living expenses while acquiring workplace experience.

Ekandjo highlighted that youth unemployment is among the most pressing socio-economic challenges in Namibia. "Through the Namibia National Internship Programme, we are intentionally creating pathways that allow graduates to transition from education into meaningful workplace experience, restoring hope and building confidence," Ekandjo stated, emphasizing the need for collective action.

He urged Corporate Namibia to join efforts in shaping the future workforce, as youth unemployment cannot be tackled by a single institution. The programme aims to create 1 600 internship opportunities and raise N.dollars 14 million to expand placements across sectors such as mining, agriculture, ICT, construction, finance, and tourism. "As a country, we cannot allow talent to stagnate because opportunity is absent," Ekandjo concluded.