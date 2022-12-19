Namibia – Severe weather (METEONA, WMO, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 December 2022)

• Severe weather, including heavy rainfall, and lightning were reported on 15 December across Namibia, resulting in casualties.

• According to media, five people died in Ohangwena region in northern Namibia, after a lightning-related event. In Windhoek capital city (central Namibia) heavy rainfall caused floods, which inundated several parts of the city and resulted in damage to buildings and roads.

• According to the Namibia Meteorological Service (METONA), 95.6 mm of rain was measured in Windhoek in 24 hours between 14-15 December. The Mean Total Rainfall for December is just over 30 mm according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

• On 16-17 December, light to moderate rainfall is forecast over northern Namibia.

Source: European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations