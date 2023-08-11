NamWater launches raw water pipeline project

NamWater held a ground-breaking ceremony for the raw water pipeline replacement project at Katima Mulilo on Thursday.

The project will address the growing water demand and extend the supply of water to rural areas to provide clean drinking water to local communities.

The pipeline is core to water supply in the Zambezi Region as the town of Katima Mulilo, the communities serviced by the Katima-Sibbinda pipeline, Katima to Bukalo pipeline and Katima-Linyanti pipeline would not receive water if the raw water pipeline is not functional.

The project, executed at a cost of N.dollars 2.4 million, was officially launched by Zambezi Region Governor Lawrence Sampofu, who said supplying water to Katima Mulilo and surrounding areas in adequate amounts to acceptable quality had become a major concern and challenge to NamWater.

The governor said water supply has been a major issue in Katima Mulilo, recalling that residents could attest to the endless water supply interruptions and associated inconveniences to the livelihoods and economy of the Zambezi capital.

Katima Mulilo Urban Constituency Councillor Kennedy Simasiku on his part welcomed the project, emphasising that the intervention is long overdue. He said pipeline replacements including reservoirs will accommodate the growing population of Katima.

NamWater Chief Executive Officer Abraham Nehemia reassured the residents that the water from the Katima Mulilo scheme remains top quality and free from possible pollution, as was the concern with the old dilapidated reservoir covers that were in place.

Nehemia also revealed that NamWater has made a strategic decision to ensure that water supply leadership in the region is localised, with an area manager appointed to attend to local needs.

The CEO of the national water supplier further urged Katima residents to continue paying for water services rendered to enable the corporation to continue serving the nation.

NamWater also rehabilitated the clear water reservoirs at Katima Mulilo at a cost of N.dollars 5.4 million.

