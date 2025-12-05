U.S. and Ukraine Agree on Security Framework, State Department Confirms



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has praised the Namibian Youth Energy Forum for its role in nurturing future leaders, saying its role aligns with the Swapo party manifesto and Vision 2030. Nandi-Ndaitwah, in a speech read on her behalf at the opening of a two-day workshop by the Namibia Youth Energy Forum here on Wednesday, said Namibia’s emergence as an energy frontier presents a rare opportunity for inclusive and sustainable growth, urging young engineers, geoscientists, and entrepreneurs to take their rightful place in shaping the country’s energy future.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the forum aims to create dialogue and collaboration between Namibia’s youth and key players in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors. Nandi-Ndaitwah told the gathering that starting next year, tuition and registration fees will be scrapped, and youth-focused development funds will be consolidated into a single Green Youth Fund. She further emphasized the importance of equipping young Namibians to lead in exploration, production, and renewable innovation.





TotalEnergies outgoing Managing Director, Laurent Voche, encouraged the youth to embrace practical experience and safety as core values in the oil and gas industry. “Diplomas are valuable, but practical experience is essential. Growth only exists if you take risks and step out of your comfort zone,” said Voche. Voche highlighted TotalEnergies’ commitment to youth development, noting that Namibian youth are already receiving training in countries like Malaysia, Angola, and Guyana to prepare for future oil production.





Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA) exhibitor Paulo Coelho said the association has signed a few new operators through networking during the workshop. “It’s quite nice to see that the industry can get together, synergise, and involve the youth. I’m glad that there is youth inclusivity and making sure that the youth are upskilled and that they’re doing everything they can to participate in the oil and gas space,” said Coelho.

