NCRST hosts indigenous knowledge systems policy workshop

The National Commission for Research, Science, and Technology (NCRST) is hosting a stakeholder workshop on the assessment of the proposed national indigenous knowledge systems policy, which commenced here Tuesday.

Speaking at the two-day workshop, NCRST Chief Executive Officer Anicia Peters said indigenous knowledge systems are an important part of Namibian culture and identity and have the potential to promote inclusive and sustainable development, social cohesion, and the well-being of Namibian communities.

It includes information, traditions and beliefs that have evolved over time and have been passed down from generation to generation.

She also said indigenous knowledge systems play an important role in a variety of disciplines, including agriculture, healthcare, the environment, and natural resource management.

''By acknowledging the significance of indigenous knowledge systems, we can build a more inclusive and equitable society in which everyone's knowledge and contributions are appreciated,'' she said.

Peters urged all stakeholders to collaborate in order to ensure that the policy reflects the different views of Namibian communities and is founded on the principles of respect, equity and sustainability.

Director of Research and Innovation in the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Lisho Mundia said in Namibia, ethnic identity is stronger than national identity, with 75 per cent of Namibians feeling stronger ties to people of their own ethnic group than to fellow compatriots from other ethnic groups.

''There is no question that a significant amount of Indigenous Knowledge (is embedded within these strong ethnic and cultural practices. As a result, it is critical that we evaluate these behaviours in order to design a policy that is as inclusive as possible,'' she added.

She stated that the workshop's inputs and suggestions will be used to claim and reposition Namibia's Indigenous Knowledge by promoting traditional practices to solve challenges such as sustainable resource management, health and education, among others, including identity building in a globalised world.

The workshop ends Wednesday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency