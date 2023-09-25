Ndakolo urges youth to apply for green hydrogen scholarships

Oshikoto Regional Governor Penda Ya Ndakolo has urged the youth to apply for the Youth for Green Hydrogen (Y4H2) Scholarship Programme.

Ndakolo, speaking at the SASSCAL regional outreach workshop for the green hydrogen scholarships on Monday at Omuthiya said the scholarships will greatly benefit the country and the students as it is investing in skills development that can produce the necessary skills to grow the country’s economy, create jobs and meet the development needs of young people.

“To the youth, this is a fully-funded programme, so grab this opportunity with both hands as scholarships of this nature are very rare as this will help you and your parents to not only take the burden of financial pressure off your shoulders but give you a chance to pursue your dream career and make a difference,” said Ndakolo.

The governor said that his office only receives N.dollars 100 000 annually from Central Government for office administrative costs and his office receives letters from students from the region requesting for financial assistance for their studies on a monthly basis.

“Opportunities like this to further study give our future generation hope for a better future, and as a region we fully welcome these opportunity because our young people are eager to learn,” he said.

A media statement availed to Nampa by SASSCAL’s Kevin Stephanus on Monday, stated that N.dollars 100 million was funded by Germany’s Ministry of Education and Research for the green hydrogen scholarship programme, as was highlighted by Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, Itah Kandjii-Murangi.

“The Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) has been appointed to do outreach workshops from 18 to 30 September 2023 to provide valuable information on the scholarship application process, eligibility criteria, and the broader goals of the scholarship programme,” reads the statement.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency