Nedbank Cross Country slated for this weekend

Over 100 cyclists are expected to contest for top honours in the senior and junior categories of the 2023 Nedbank Cross Country (XCO) race to be held at the IJG Trails in Windhoek on Saturday.

The second round of the five-race Nedbank XCO series will see cyclists scoring International Cycling Union (UCI) points.

About 22 South African cyclists and one Australian are set to compete in the event, where categories that will offer cyclists UCI points include elite men and women, under-23 men and women, and junior men and women. There are 583 UCI points for finishers in positions one to 25.

Nedbank Namibia Communications and Public Relations Manager, Selma Kaulinge, told Nampa on Thursday that Nedbank contributes to the sport because it makes an impact on its citizens.

'Seeing the talent that has been nurtured through Nedbank-sponsored events taking centre stage in internationally-sanctioned events is one feat we will truly be proud of. This race will see athletes display a thrilling level of skill, endurance and determination; and with over 20 international cyclists taking part in the race, we will expect nothing less,'Kaulinge said.

Namibian senior national XCO champion Alex Miller will be defending his title, facing competition from his Pyga Euro Steel team mate Philip Buys, a South African XCO national champion.

Other national XCO riders competing for top honours are Monique du Plessis and junior men’s XCO national champion, Kevin Lowe, who is currently ranked eighth in the UCI junior world ranking.

Meanwhile, newly crowned South African elite XCO national women's champion, Candice Lill, is expected to give Namibian rider Du Plessis a challenge to the finish line.

The Nedbank XCO race series is hosted by the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club in collaboration with Nedbank Namibia and the Namibia Cycling Federation.

