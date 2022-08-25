NIPDB deploys Investment and Export Promotion Attachés

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) has announced the appointment and deployment of five Investment and Export Promotion Attachés (IEPA) to strategically selected markets.

In a statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday, the NIPDB said the five are Theresa Sipiho (Sub-Sahara Africa, Pretoria, South Africa), Tunga Mboti (North Africa and the Middle East Middle East, Cairo, Egypt), Tina Andima (Asia Pacific, Beijing, China) and Lwaba Jario (Americas, New York, United States of America).

The five attachés assume their duties on 01 September 2022.

“This follows the development of the Foreign Representation Framework (FRF), which provides the guiding principles for foreign representation deployment and enables the board to implement result-driven investment promotion, attraction and facilitation,” the statement said.

It added that the five will play an oversight role for locally recruited staff and other stakeholders in other countries in their regions, to maximise the utilisation of limited resources.

Previously, this function fell under the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT).

Their duties were to create brand awareness for Namibia in foreign markets, generating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) leads, increasing and improving trade activities between Namibia and those countries, as well as exploring new and expanding existing export markets.

“With the NIPDB assuming the role of Namibia’s Investment Promotion Agency (IPA), overseeing the deployment of investment-focused attachés now forms part of the board’s mandate,” the statement added.

The statement quoted NIPDB Chief Executive Officer, Nangula Uaandja, as saying that to effectively execute its mandate of FDI attraction, the board has been developing investor-focused marketing tools that will ensure consistency and performance.

“The NIPDB intends to take a more direct and targeted approach to investment attraction. The attachés will be supported by a technical team who will provide market intelligence that will allow them to target investors in key sectors. This will enable us to target the type of investor we would want to attract to Namibia,” said Uaandja.

The NIPDB was established to promote and facilitate investment by foreign and Namibian investors, with the aim of contributing to the country’s economic development and job creation.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency