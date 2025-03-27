No Sufficient Evidence in Redline Matter, Judge Finds



Windhoek: Judge Shafimana Ueitele on Thursday dismissed an application to have the veterinary cordon fence (VCF) removed, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. The application was lodged by Affirmative Repositioning movement leader Job Amupanda in 2021.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Amupanda recounted his experience of travelling from his village of Omaalala to Windhoek when officials at the Oshivelo checkpoint searched his vehicle, discovered meat, and subsequently destroyed it. He argued that the meat was purchased at an open market in Omuthiya for personal consumption, and he claimed that the search was conducted without his consent.

Judge Ueitele noted that Amupanda failed to provide any evidence that demonstrated how the consented search at the Oshivelo checkpoint violated his rights. The judge concluded that Amupanda did not present sufficient evidence to support the claim that the Veterinary Cordon Fence violated article 8 (1) of the law.

The case was brought before the court in January 2025, w

ith Amupanda serving as the sole witness. The defendants, including the Minister of Agriculture, the Attorney General, the Meat Board, and the Namibian Agricultural Union, filed an absolution from the instance, arguing that Amupanda’s case lacked strength.

Amupanda, represented by Advocate Mbushandje Ntinda under the instructions of Kadhila Amoomo, argued that the redline is a colonial remnant that unjustly restricts the movement of people from northern to southern Namibia. However, Judge Ueitele found Amupanda’s testimony to be inconsistent and lacking in evidence, specifically regarding the differential treatment of people from different regions and the government’s actions concerning the transport of animal products.