NUST launches teaching tools on responsible land administration

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) recently held an International e-launch of the Structured Knowledge Base teaching essentials on Responsible Land Administration for academic teaching training and research activities within land governance and land administration related fields.

The teaching tools were developed as a result of a partnership between the NUST department of land and property science and the RMIT University in Melbourne, the University of East London, the University of Florida and the University of West Indies among others.

Six modules were released on the Global Land Tool Network (GLTN) E-learning platform.

Speaking during the e-launch NUST Vice-Chancellor Erold Naomab said NUST joined GLTN in 2020 as a partner in the international research and training cluster. 'These tools will be essential in supporting the design and content of the courses teaching and learning open to NUST and all stakeholders in the land sector,' he said.

On the same note, the dean of the faculty of Natural Resources and Special Sciences Professor, Rolf Becker said NUST’s vision remains to become a world-class academic leader in education, research and innovation adding that their research and teaching has focused on contributions at local and national levels with the achievement of sustainable development.

He went on to say that the work contributed by the GLTN research and planning cluster as well as the structured knowledge base responsible land administration provides a window of opportunity to complement teaching content and to support the development of short courses within the faculty.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Calle Schlettwein lauded NUST and its partners for the release of the modules saying improved land administration systems are essential for achieving national development goals.

“As a developing nation, this is opportune for Namibia. NUST is a strong stakeholder in our key activities and has done well in providing, educating, training as well as conducting research on the issues of land and in this regard, we are grateful that the university has made a significantly positive contribution towards the development of Namibia,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency