NWR to deploy marshals to Fish River Canyon for hiking season

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) will deploy water marshals to the Fish River Canyon to assist hikers during hiking season, which begins on 01 May 2023.

This is necessitated by lower than expected water levels in the river due to poor rainfall in the southern parts of Namibia.

According to a press release issued by NWR on Wednesday, the water marshals will guarantee that hikers have safe drinking water and will monitor water usage to safeguard this valuable resource.

It said a recent assessment by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism confirmed the canyon's low water levels.

NWR further urged hikers to take water purification tablets with them on their journey to ensure that they always have access to clean water.

This preventative approach is critical, especially given the canyon's low water levels, the statement adds.

Source: NAMPA