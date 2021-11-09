OANDA partners with CONVRS to revolutionise account opening process

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA has partnered with personalised customer engagement platform, CONVRS to enhance the account opening process and better engage with clients.

Under the partnership, prospective traders in the emerging markets can now open a demo account direct from a wide range of messaging apps, making the process simpler than ever. The new integration also enables OANDA to converse with prospects and clients through Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, LINE, Telegram and SMS in 53 languages.

Kurt vom Scheidt, Chief Operating Officer with OANDA, remarked, “In today’s world, people are increasingly using instant messaging apps in every aspect of their daily lives. As such, we wanted to upgrade our onboarding protocols to better reflect this, extending our channels of communication to include the world’s most popular social media and mobile messaging apps, ushering our client engagement activities into the 21st century in the process.”

“Combining deep-seated expertise in the retail trading industry with a comprehensive plug-and-play solution, CONVRS was a natural choice. It’s exciting for OANDA to be able to increase engagement with our clients in a way that’s easiest for them by using their choice of tools and methods rather than those that might otherwise be imposed upon them. We look forward to introducing our new messaging capabilities to other jurisdictions around the world in the coming months,” he continued.

Further commenting, Enis Mehmet, Cofounder at CONVRS, said, “A FinTech firm at heart, OANDA has earned a reputation for using cutting-edge technology to connect with their clients’ ever-changing needs. Given the 85% open rate for messaging apps, OANDA is now meeting its clients where they are. Being able to support them in a variety of available channels, we look forward to working with how they engage clients in the other stages of the customer journey.”

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in nine of the world’s most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook or YouTube .

About CONVRS

CONVRS ( conv.rs ) was established in 2018 and is presently used by over 25 financial intermediaries including leading FX/CFD brokers and digital banking solutions. The technology integrates messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, LINE together with SMS and website chat in an API-driven omnichannel platform, streamlining the company and customer conversations. Founded by two financial markets industry veterans, CONVRS is now the leading partner for financial intermediaries looking to engage their clients in conversational experiences, from opening demo accounts, chatting with business agents or receiving personalised curated content.

