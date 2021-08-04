Ombudsman interviews set for 20 August

Interviews to determine who the next Ombudsman will be, will be conducted on 20 August 2021 after being postponed last month.

A media statement issued on Tuesday by Judicial Service Commission (JSC)’s Public Relations Officer, Selma Mwaetako, said the initial interviews were scheduled to take place on 23 July 2021, but were postponed due to one of the shortlisted candidates falling ill.

She said JSC which is responsible for the recruitment of the Ombudsman has now resolved to conduct the interviews on 20 August 2021, and they will be done via livestream on the JSC social media platforms for the public to follow.

The candidates are Tousy Namiseb, Ruth Herunga and Basilius Dyukugha and one of them will succeed incumbent John Walters who is going on retirement.

Walters’ last day in office was supposed to be 30 July 2021, however, President Hage Geingob last week appointed him to act in the position until 01 October 2021, by when a substantive replacement should be found.

