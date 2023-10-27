Oshakati alleged rapist remanded in custody

  • October 28, 2023
Israel Nuuyoma, 23, who is accused of raping four minors at Ongwediva was on Friday remanded in custody after making a brief court appearance in the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Mozay Jansen who presided over the matter postponed the case to 25 April 2024 for further investigation and obtaining of legal aid.

State prosecutor Yeukai Kangira objected to the granting of bail saying that the investigations are not finalised, and the victims are all minors under the age of 14 years.

“The accused person faces serious offences and we fear abscondment, he [allegedly] committed the offences since February and he will abscond as he has been on the loose,” she said.

She added that in total the suspect has eight cases against him.

Nuuyoma also appeared on Thursday on an earlier case of housebreaking, which was allegedly committed in 2022, and was also denied bail on the matter.

This case was remanded to 08 February 2024 for fixing of trial date.

The accused was reportedly arrested last week Friday after he was identified by the four minors during a parade identification.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

