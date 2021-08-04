Otjozondjupa education directorate mourns 13 officials who succumbed to COVID-19

Senior education officers in the Otjozondjupa Region on Wednesday gathered at Karundu Primary School (PS) in Otjiwarongo to mourn the deaths of 13 education officials who lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in June and July this year.

The delegation was headed by Otjozondjupa Regional Education Director, Josephine Mutenda, who said her office chose Karundu PS because the school lost four staff members.

“Three teachers and an institutional worker from this school all succumbed to COVID-19 related complications, therefore, we felt like we should come and console you,” she said.

Mutenda explained that the region lost eight teachers, three school principals, a school secretary and a cleaner bringing the number to 13.

The deaths were reported in the circuits of Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Otavi and Grootfontein.

She then called on the teachers across the region to get vaccinated against the disease, continue washing their hands, wearing face masks and also observing a reasonable social distance between each other at the school grounds.

On his part, chairperson of the Namibia National Teachers’ Union (NANTU) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Job Nambili said teachers are role models to so many learners, and therefore should set a good example again by getting vaccinated against the pandemic.

“Once you are vaccinated, you will save your life and that of your colleagues. We do not want to lose more lives of our teachers due to this COVID-19,” he said.

Two social workers from the Ministry of Health and Social Services also formed part of the group that attended the event.

Source: Namibia Press Agency