Over 100 Families Displaced By Mudslides In Narok South



Over 100 families were displaced by Mudslides that occurred in the belt of Maasai Mau Forest in Narok south Sub County due to the heavy rains being experienced countrywide.

Confirming the incident, Narok South Deputy County Commissioner, Felix Kisalu said that due to ongoing heavy rains around Maasai Mau Forest Belt there were multiple mudslides occurring.

He added that the mudslide has occurred in Esongoroi Village in Olashapani Location, displacing over 100 households, adding that there are no casualties.

He said that the affected families have been compelled to move to nearby safer grounds including churches, schools and other homesteads.

Source: Kenya News Agency