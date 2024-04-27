  • April 28, 2024
Hot News :

Power Outage Hampering Service Delivery In Ijara

Over 100 Families Displaced By Mudslides In Narok South

Kericho Farmers Affected By Fake Fertilizer To Be Compensated With Top Dresser

Eight Killed After Lorry Is Swept Away By Raging Waters

Residents Call For Additional Slots For Counties In The Affordable Housing Board

Shortage Of Supplies Looms In Garissa Due To Paralyzed Transport

Over 100 Families Displaced By Mudslides In Narok South

Share This Article:


Over 100 families were displaced by Mudslides that occurred in the belt of Maasai Mau Forest in Narok south Sub County due to the heavy rains being experienced countrywide.

Confirming the incident, Narok South Deputy County Commissioner, Felix Kisalu said that due to ongoing heavy rains around Maasai Mau Forest Belt there were multiple mudslides occurring.

He added that the mudslide has occurred in Esongoroi Village in Olashapani Location, displacing over 100 households, adding that there are no casualties.

He said that the affected families have been compelled to move to nearby safer grounds including churches, schools and other homesteads.

Source: Kenya News Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.