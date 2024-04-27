Power Outage Hampering Service Delivery In Ijara



A one-week power outage has affected crucial services in Masalani town, Ijara Sub County.

Ijara sub county hospital Medical Officer Dr. Abdimalik Ibrahim said prolonged power failure in the area and also affected water supply at the facility.

Consequently, the various hospital machines had become dormant, hampering laboratory tests and other diagnostic procedures and the eventual prescription of drugs to the patients.

At the same time, the incoming sub county water coordinator Noor Mohamed said due to frequent power outage their water machine and supply of the precious commodity had automatically failed.

He called on the Kenya Power Company to expedite their efforts to restore electricity, noting that without the same it’s not easy to pump and supply water to government facilities and the people.

On his part, the chairman of Masalani watchdog group Abdullahi Abdi expressed fears over a possible outbreak of diseases if the situation persists.

He said the prevailing biting shortage of water had been aggra

vated by the weeklong power outage in Masalani town and its environs.

However, Kenya Power Company operations manager Hezron James said there was a breakdown in Malindi power station, coastal region, due to flooding making several power poles to go down near the Sabaki River.

Hezron appealed to customers in Masalani, Hola, Garsen, charadende and Bura Tana in Tana river County, as well as Bura Fafi in Garissa County to bear with the situation, as engineers have already been dispatched to repair the power lines along Garsen, Malindi and Hola town in Tana river County.

Meanwhile, area residents led the Watchdog group chairman are now calling for immediate opening of a power substation around Masalani with a view to finding a long lasting solution to recurring power problem in the area.

Source: Kenya News Agency