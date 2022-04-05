Premier netball teams lack modern netball rules: Vries

Namibia netball umpire, George Vries on Saturday said the country’s top-flight clubs lack modern international netball rules.

Vries echoed this sentiment at Oshakati Independence Stadium in the Oshana Region where he was amongst the umpires that were in charge of the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) round 5 games held at Oshakati town.

According to Vries, NNPL clubs, coaches and players need to undergo netball beginners refreshing courses in order to familiarise themselves with the modern international netball rules.

“I have observed a lack of netball rules displayed by players when on the court as well as by their coaches during the games and this is hindering officials that are handling the matches. In some instances, officials have to halt the game to explain to the players why they are being penalised,” Vries said.

The veteran umpire noted that explaining rules do not only apply to northern-based teams but to all teams that are playing in the NNPL.

“I think Netball Namibia must introduce refresher courses to enable them to know the rules before starting the league,” he stressed.

“Netball rules have changed and I can see players that are still glued to non-existing rules and this makes our officiating work very hard during the game,” he concluded.

Despite Vries lamenting the lack of rules shown by clubs, Mighty Gunners Netball Club (NC) head coach Ndapewa David was happy with her players’ performance for the day, noting that her players have adjusted themselves to new netball rules and all she wants to see now is more goals scored in their remaining games.

“We are good and my players have adjusted themselves with the rules, all I want is my goal shooters and attackers to score more goals,” said David.

On Saturday Mighty Gunners defeated Young Stars NC 66-30 while Rebels lost 35-41 to Otjozondjupa NamPol NC, while the last game of the day saw Northern Fly Ballers NC winning their first-ever game against Grootfontein by 41-29.

Meanwhile, other NNPL results played on Friday at Walvis Bay indicate that the Namibian Correctional Service NC defeated Eleven Arrows NC with 43-20 goals.

On Saturday at Walvis Bay, Afrocats won 44-28 against Eleven Arrows, Navy NC lost to Namibian Correctional Service 41-32 while Tigers disappointed Blue Waters with 44-27 goals.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency