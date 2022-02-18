President Geingob extends condolences to Muheua family

President Hage Geingob has extended a message of condolences to the family of Alpheus Muheua, who passed away on Wednesday.

The politician, who was 65 years old, died in a Swakopmund hospital.

The late Muheua served as Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Welfare and previously also held the position of president of the National Union of Namibian Workers.

“I have learned with sadness about the passing of Comrade Alpheus Muheua, a committed patriot, who served our country with dedication and distinction until he fell ill on 07 February 2018,” Geingob said in a statement.

He added that he worked with Muheua for many years.

“He was always reliable, hardworking, affable and pleasant to work with. It is not only Swapo which lost a cadre, but Namibia has lost an upstanding citizen,” the president noted.

