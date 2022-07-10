President Hage Geingob has described the late former Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, as an outstanding revolutionary and freedom fighter who dedicated his life to the freedom, justice and equality for the people of Angola and Africa at large.

Dos Santos died on Friday in a hospital in Barcelona, Spain where he was taken after suffering a heart attack last month.

In a message of condolences on his Facebook page on Friday, Geingob described Dos Santos’ death as a tragic loss for Angola, Namibia and Africa as a whole.

“Today is a dark day for the African continent. Another giant tree has fallen. Angola has lost an exceptional political icon and Africa, a hero and an admirable statesman.

As we remember this great African luminary, we celebrate his rich legacy of loyal service to the people of Angola,” he noted.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency