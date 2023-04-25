President João Lourenço congratulates Portugal on April 25

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday in Luanda congratulated the Portuguese government and people on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the overthrow of the dictatorship in Portugal, also known as the Carnation Revolution, which is marked today April 25.

In a message addressed to his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, to which ANGOP had access, João Lourenço, on behalf of the Angolan government and on his own behalf, highlights “the honour of congratulating the Portuguese people and government on the day of the Carnation Revolution”.

He also expressed his joy for the date, which according to him “it marked the beginning of the building of a new political architecture in this country, influencing the establishment of a democratic system that today serves as the axis for the development of close and mutually advantageous bilateral relations between the Republic of Angola and the Republic of Portugal”.

The Angolan President also emphasized with satisfaction that the cooperation between the two countries is being very comprehensive and fruitful, showing his conviction that the efforts made to increase it will continue to bring tangible benefits to the Angolan and Portuguese peoples.

The Carnation Revolution was a movement that took place in Portugal in 1974. It ended the Salazar dictatorship and influenced the independence of Portuguese colonies located in Africa

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)