President João Lourenço returns to Luanda

Angolan President João Lourenço returned to Luanda this Friday, coming from Malanje province where he paid a few-hour visit.

At the Luanda Air Base, the Angolan Head of State received greetings from the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa.

Government members and senior officials from his office also welcomed the president.

In Malanje, the Head of Executive Power met with the provincial governor, Marcos Nhunga.

The visiting programme also featured the inauguration of the water abstraction, treatment and distributing system in the locality of Quissol, 12 kilometers east of the city of Malanje.

It is an infrastructure capable of producing 720 cubic meters of water per hour, from the Cuije River, worth 31. 2 million US dollars.

João Lourenço reaffirmed the conclusion of the construction works of the Caculo-Cabaça hydroelectric dam, in northern province of Cuanza Norte, for 2026.

Also in Malanje, João Lourenço witnessed the end of the construction work on the Laúca dam and unveiled the sign for the 65.5 MW Ecological Plant.

The Laúca Hydroelectric Facility, the largest in Angola, saw its first turbine (out of a total of six) inaugurated in 2017.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)