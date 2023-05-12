President João Lourenço winds up visit to Malanje

Angolan head of State João Lourenço ended Friday his visit to the north-east Malanje province, during which he witnessed the completion of the construction works of Lauca Dam.

During his few-hour stay in the region, João Lourenço unveiled the water abstraction, treatment and distribution system in Quissol locality.

The infrastructure is located 12 kilometers east of the capital of the north-east Malanje province.

Estimated at USD 31.2 billion and funded by Chinese credit line, the infrastructure, with capacity to produce 720 cubic meters of water per hour from the Cuije river, aims to boost the water supply system to the Malanje city.

The infrastructure includes, reservoirs, pipelines, electromechanical equipment, administrative areas

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)