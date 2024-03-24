President Mbumba condemns terror attacks on Russia

  • March 25, 2024
WINDHOEK: President Nangolo Mbumba joined the international community in condemning the senseless terror attacks on innocent civilians in a theatre in the Moscow region, Russia on Friday. Mbumba in a statement availed here by the Presidency on Sunday said: ' I am saddened by the callous terrorist attack on innocent civilians near Moscow, leading to the death of over 140 people and injuring many others. I join the international community in condemnation of this heinous act, which demonstrates complete disregard for human life. On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend my condolences to President Vladimir Putin, the bereaved families and the fraternal people of Russia,' he said. Furthermore, Mbumba also wrote a letter to President Vladimir Putin in which he extended sympathies to the families and the people of Russia. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

