President names State Secretary for Urbanism and Housing

Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday appointed Manuel André da Costa Canguezeze as Secretary of State for Urbanism and Housing, according to a note published on the Presidency's Facebook page.

Prior to the appointment, the source said, the President João Lourenço sacked Adérito Adelino João Carlos Mohamed from the position of Secretary of State for Urbanism and Housing.

Adérito Mohamed was appointed in September 2022.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)