President unveils Attorney General’s Office building
Summary
Angolan head of State João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda inaugurated the new building housing the Attorney General's Office (PGR).
With 16 floors and 5 basements, the infrastructure is located in the urban district of Maianga, municipality of Luanda.
The new building also occupies an area of 21,000 square meters and a car park with 120 places.
The inauguration of the new Attorney General’s Office takes place ahead of the celebration of 44th anniversary of its creation.
Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)