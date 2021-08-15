Rundu State Hospital lifts visiting restrictions

The Rundu State Hospital has lifted the restrictions on the visitations of admitted patients.

The hospital’s acting Medical Superintendent, Dr Medson Chibwe, on Saturday said only two family members will be permitted to visit at a time.

He said visitors are still required to adhere to strict COVID-19 regulations and hygiene measures when visiting.

“The hospital’s security is also mandated to evict visitors who flout the wearing of masks and social distancing requirements,” he said.

The Rundu hospital earlier suspended visits to admitted patients due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the community and in the hospital.

Source: Namibia Press Agency