U.S. and Ukraine Agree on Security Framework, State Department Confirms



Argentina: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said Friday his team would take no opponent lightly as it aims to defend its FIFA World Cup crown next year. The three-time World Cup winner was drawn in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in Washington on Friday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Scaloni stated, “We are going to do what we did in the last World Cup, which is to give everything we can, not to give a ball up for lost,” while speaking to reporters. He emphasized that each participant deserved its place in football’s showpiece tournament, adding that any team was capable of causing surprises.





Scaloni remarked on the abilities of their group opponents, “Austria had outstanding qualifiers,” he said. “Jordan may be the least familiar side to us, but nothing can be underestimated. They’re here for a reason.” He also highlighted the competitive nature of Algeria, stating that every match must be approached with total seriousness and that the group demands their absolute best.





Argentina will commence its campaign against Algeria on June 16, followed by a match against Austria six days later and concluding the group stage against Jordan on June 27. Scaloni reflected on the memory of his team’s opening 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, emphasizing the importance of being at their best for every match.

