Second edition of Angola Startup Summer kicks off

The second edition of the Angola Startup Summer starts this Thursday at the Higher Polytecnic Institute of Technologies and Sciences (ISPTEC), in Luanda.

The three days event promoted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, in partnership with “Eventos Arena” events promotion firm, expects to gather about 200 exhibitors and will take place under the motto “Innovation and technology as vectors for startups in Angola”.

The event aims to maintain and foster the emergence of new startups, through the exchange of experiences, conducting business, as well as cooperation with university institutions, potential investors, accelerators and incubators.

It will also serve to present financing instruments adjustable to the needs of companies of this nature, taking into account the different stages they are in.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)