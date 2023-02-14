Seventh-day Adventist World Church pastor to visit Namibia

The Seventh-day Adventist World Church Pastor, Ted Wilson will be visiting Namibia on Wednesday as part of his tour to Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church Namibia South Conference president, Sabyn Ndjamba, said Wilson during his visit will assess the development and mission projects of the church and will meet with government officials to strengthen and cement the existing relationship between the church and State actors.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has 22 000 members in Namibia.

Ndjamba also said Wilson will pay a courtesy call on Vice President Nangolo Mbumba as well as pay a visit to several projects run by the church in the country before addressing a community of Adventist Church members in Namibia.

In Namibia, the church through Adventist World Radio (AWR-Namibia) runs five FM community radio stations, four schools and a humanitarian organisation called Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA-Namibia).

ADRA-Namibia recently donated medical supplies worth N.dollars 8 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Pastor Wilson is also expected to visit Zambia, Kenya, South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency