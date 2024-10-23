Shack Dwellers initiates first housing project at Arandis



The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia ( SDFN ) in collaboration with various partners will construct 38 houses at Arandis , in the Erongo Region , a first for the town . The key partners include the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development ( MURD ), which will fund the construction of 14 houses ; First National Bank , Ohorongo Cement , and Pupkewitz Foundation will jointly fund 17 ; and the SDFN will finance the remaining seven . At a groundbreaking ceremony held on Tuesday , MURD Deputy Minister Evelyn ! Nawases – Taeyele commended the federation ‘ s efforts in meeting the government ‘ s plight in addressing the housing crisis faced by many Namibians . ‘ This initiative is not just about numbers ; it is about 38 families , giving children and future generations a place to call home ,’ she said . ! Nawases – Taeyele also acknowledged the broader challenge facing Namibia , citing that over 900 000 citizens currently live in informal settlements , largely due to rapid urban migration . While recognising the

scale of this issue , the deputy minister stressed the importance of partnerships , noting that government alone cannot meet the housing demand . ‘ It is through vital partnerships like those with the Shack Dwellers Federation and support from the private sector that we can make meaningful progress .’ For the current financial year , the government has increased its contribution to N . dollars 20 million to facilitate further low – cost housing projects , in addition to the N . dollars 26 million donated by private sector partners . Arandis Mayor Risto Kapenda acknowledged the significance of the event , emphasising that it marked the culmination of efforts by the council and various stakeholders to improve the lives of residents . ‘ It was indeed a journey for us to finally get here ,’ he said while referring to the steps taken from the allocation of unserviced land to the Shack Dwellers Federation , to the council ‘ s intervention in the 2022 / 2023 capital budget allocation of N . dollars 440 , 000 for lan

d servicing . Speaking on behalf of the donors , FNB Area Manager Joram Kaono highlighted the importance of shelter as a fundamental human right . ‘ Adequate shelter is essential not just for physical safety but also for mental and emotional well – being . It provides a sense of stability , security , and community , contributing to the overall quality of life ,’ he said . One of the beneficiaries Trefeni Mukete explained that there are now 168 members of the federation in Arandis who started saving in 2007 , with 38 of those who have now received land.

Source: The Namibia News Agency