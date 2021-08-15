Teen arrested for Mandrax possession at Outjo

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) arrested an 18-year-old boy for the alleged possession of Mandrax tablets at Outjo on Friday.

A NamPol crime report issued on Sunday indicates that the suspect was allegedly found in possession of one full and one half Mandrax tablets during a police search at Outjo’s Soweto location on Friday.

The value of the Mandrax tablets is still unknown and the suspect is expected to appear in the Outjo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In an unrelated incident, a 22-year-old man was also arrested for the alleged possession of 11 quarter Mandrax tablets, one half Mandrax tablet and one full Mandrax tablet, also at Outjo’s Soweto on Friday.

The drugs, the value of which is yet to be established, were found in the suspect’s pockets during a police search.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Outjo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Furthermore, a 36-year-old man was on Friday arrested for the alleged possession of two cannabis parcels at Outjo’s OK Foods complex during another police search. The value of the cannabis is yet to be determined and the suspect is also expected to appear in the Outjo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police investigations into all matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency