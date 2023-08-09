Teenager arrested over fatal stabbing in Omusati Region

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in the Omusati Region for allegedly stabbing to death a 19-year-old man with a kitchen knife on Tuesday.

Namibian Police Force Omusati crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho on Wednesday said the incident occurred around 19h30 at Onangolo (Onawa) village in the Anamulenge Constituency.

Simaho said the two were playing at the time of the fatal stabbing.

“It is alleged that an argument arose between the two while they were playing and the younger boy stabbed the older one with a kitchen knife,” he said.

The 19-year-old, who was identified as Thomas Johannes, died upon arrival at the Outapi hospital.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: NAMPA